Police arrest five allegedly faking non-local hires to meet blue card quotas

Five people have been arrested on charges of forging the employment details of 12 non-resident workers (TNRs) in an attempt to meet the business’s TNR hiring quotas, the Public Security Police Force has revealed.

The business in question is a food establishment on Rua de Nam Keng in Taipa.

According to the police, the case was unearthed when PSP officers conducted regular inspections on TNR employment at the establishment. During which, the officers discovered certain discrepancies in the employment status of individuals associated with the establishment.

It was found that the food establishment started hiring TNRs in 2020. In these past two years, as per official records, the establishment hired a total of 12 TNRs. However, these 12 people have never worked in the establishment.

At the end of last month, the police intercepted two mainland Chinese believed to be connected to this case. During interrogations, the duo admitted to obtaining a permit to remain in Macau by registering as workers for the establishment.

Instead of working at the establishment, they told the police that they have worked as the shopkeeper’s assistant and caretaker for her children.

Meanwhile, the two owners were also interrogated. An owner denied knowing about the breach, while the other owner admitted to committing the alleged crimes. AL