Police arrest illegal money changers over counterfeit bills

Two illegal money changers from mainland China were arrested and confessed to having been hired by a network to circulate counterfeit banknotes in Macau. One of the detainees, a 22-year-old, handed three piles of fakes notes to a “customer” at a casino in Cotai last week, after having received RMB455,000 transferred by the victim. The other suspect, aged 21, resorted to the same strategy and was also urged to return the money to a “customer,” however, he fled. Police found 579 fake notes in their possession.

