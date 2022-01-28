Police confident in pedestrian control during Lunar New Year period

When questioned about healthcare measures during the Lunar New Year period, when many people will visit temples and churches to take part in religious rituals, Ma Chio Hong, division head for operation and communications of the Public Security Police Force (PSP), stressed that the police will follow existing guidelines to ensure public order.

Ma added that the authority will adjust measures in proportion to actual crowdedness. Mass media channels will also be used to reflect the size of the actual crowd. As the authority expects most residents will remain in Macau during the period, the police have coordinated temples to provide sufficient space for worshippers to conduct health measures.

The nursery in Taipa and the elderly home in Areia Preta, both previously identified with close contacts with a mainland Covid-19 patient, have concluded their cordon period. The former will resume operations tomorrow, while the latter will once again accept visitors.

Earlier this week, the Macao Government Tourism Office unveiled that it will present the “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” at the central and northern districts on the third day (February 3) and twelfth day (February 12) of Lunar New Year respectively to celebrate the Spring Festival with residents and visitors under compliance with the pandemic prevention measures.

At 8 p.m. on the third night of Lunar New Year, 14 floats will join 22 mainland and local performance teams to set off from Sai Van Lake Square until the destination at Macao Science Center. From February 12 at 8 p.m., the floats will set off from Rua Norte do Patane and pass through Av. do Conselheiro Borja, Estrada do Arco, Estrada da Areia Preta, Avenida de Venceslau de Morais, Rua Quatro do Bairro da Areia Preta, Avenida da Longevidade, Rua do Mercado de Iao Hon until the destination at Iao Hon Market Garden. Stage performances will take place at Iao Hon Market Garden from 8:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.