Police don’t rule out action against 12 Tap Seac protesters

On Sunday, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) deployed dozens of officers and apprehended 12 individuals for investigation in response to a protest regarding the e-voucher scheme that had been canceled by the Health Bureau (SSM).

When questioned yesterday as to whether the authority will press charges against the 12 individuals, the police emphasized that investigations were still in progress but did not rule out the possibility of further action against the 12.

Last week, the police gave a green light to the original protest organizers, but one day before the protest, the SSM levied a ban on the activity while blaming the organizer for not being able to ensure the health conditions of prospective marchers.

Some individuals at the Tap Seac Square told the press that they felt helpless and wanted their voice to be heard by the Chief Executive, which was why they wanted to attend the march.

Others told the press that they were part of a four-person family, two of whom were currently unemployed. They stressed that it was not consumption stimulus or a consumption card that they wanted; they wanted a job.

They suggested the government should reduce the number of non-resident workers so as to safeguard the employment rights of local residents, saying that they did not want to surround the Labor Affairs Bureau (DSAL) building, as they were accused of doing some weeks ago, and instead claimed that the government was behind the clash that subsequently occurred.

Weeks ago before the incident, a group of about 500 unemployed individuals visited the DSAL, but the visit subsequently turned into a protest. Some of the individuals took to the road right in front of the bureau entrance and blocked the traffic to attract attention to their cause.

In relation to this most recent protest, although it was banned by the SSM at the last minute, according to Portuguese newspaper Ponto Final, the Holi Festival, organized by the Macau Indian Culture Association, was allowed to go ahead on Sunday in Cheoc-Van Beach, where dozens of participants gathered without facemasks or social distancing, which were the practices the SSM required from the protest organizer.

When questioned by the media as to whether the government is demonstrating double standards with regard to mandating yesterday’s protest and earlier outdoor events like Macau Food Festival and marathon, Tai Wa Hou, coordinator of the SSM’s Covid-19 Vaccination Operation, said yesterday at the media briefing that the SSM has treated all events “equally,” provided that they all conform to all the safety measures to avoid contagion risks.

Tai pointed out that the other approved events, which involved gatherings of a crowd, had met all the requirements, including a fixed entrance and exit at the venue, a temperature checkpoint at the entrance, a requirement for all guests to display their health code before entering, and measures to keep order and keep the number of participants in check. AL