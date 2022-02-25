Police investigates cause of Friendship Bridge fire

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has commenced an investigation into the cargo fire that took place yesterday on the Amizade Bridge. Videos depicting a cargo fire on an open-roof truck went viral on several social media groups yesterday afternoon, showing flames reaching heights as tall as a third of a lamppost. Meanwhile, a person who is believed to be the driver or an assistant was attempting to throw the cargo out to sea. The PJ later confirmed that the Fire Services Bureau considered the fire suspicious and had referred the case on to the police. No injuries was recorded.

PJ issues warning on fake courier companies

The Judiciary Police (PJ) has been notified by members of the public of SMS messages from fake courier companies, the PJ announced in a statement. Targets were told to log into the website provided in the SMS, key in their personal information, and pay an additional fee as their parcel deliveries were unsuccessful due to disruptions caused by the pandemic. As similar cases resulting in financial loss had earlier been reported to the police, the PJ asked the public to continue to stay vigilant and safeguard their personal information.