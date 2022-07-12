Police issued nearly 1,000 warnings on first day

As of 3 p.m. yesterday, police authorities had issued 904 warnings to people found in breach of the regulations that impose mandatory confinement for the majority of the Macau population, called by the government a “State of Relative Confinement.”

Figures were released yesterday by the representative of the Unitary Police Services (SPU), Cheong Kin Ian, at the press briefing from the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center.

According to Cheong and as a result of the multiple patrolling and inspection activities from the different police forces, 904 verbal warnings have been issued but, so far, none of them have resulted in fines or reports of criminal activities. This is because authorities have opted for an education-driven approach across the first of seven days of confinement.

The same official noted that the almost 1,000 cases until 3 p.m. are mostly related to people walking pets, running or jogging activities, and non-use or inadequate use of facemasks.

“During this first phase, we will only provide advice to the people found breaching the rules but later we will enforce the law in a stricter manner,” Cheong said, without specifying on what exact date the authorities will replace the educational and informative approach with fines and criminal reports.

Whether the activity of dog-walking is considered exempt from the confinement act was again a topic of scrutiny at the press briefing. Authorities repeatedly reaffirmed that the activity is illegal under the Chief Executive decree as it is not considered urgent or essential.

This response came following contradictory information aired on Sunday evening from different sources, including some media companies, Animal rights associations, and lawmaker Ron Lam, who cited sources in the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) which claimed that dog-walking is actually permitted.

Both health and police authorities reaffirmed that this information is false, remarking that those entities and people misled and deceived those who believed them. The authorities reiterated the call for people to follow the news on official and trusted media sources.

Although yesterday, unlike Sunday, there was no representative from the IAM at the press briefing, the coordinator at the local Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Leong Iek Hou, said he had received a message from IAM stating that the bureau never issued any statements contrary to the government’s policies. Dr Leong further noted that in a clarification issued earlier, the IAM said during the period of confinement (from July 11 to July 18) pet owners were only allowed to take their pets to see the vet in an emergency.

Public smoking also a crime

At the same press briefing, the representative of the Public Security Police Force (PSP), Lei Tak Fai, explained to a media inquiry that removing or lowering the facemask to smoke while in public spaces, including streets and sidewalks, is also considered a crime and is subject to the same punishments reported (up to 2 years of imprisonment or fine up to 240 days).

“It is very clear in the law that to remove or to lower the mask to smoke undoubtedly constitutes an infraction,” Lei said, noting that the rules state that while performing the essential activities authorized, citizens must use properly and at all times, a facemask that follows the quality standards KN95, N95 or above.