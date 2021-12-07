Police look for witnesses to last week’s deadly collision

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) is in search of eye witnesses of a collision involving a taxi that killed a 67-year-old woman at the intersection between Avenida do Ouvidor Arriaga and Rua do Padre João Clímaco last Thursday. After the crash, the victim fell to the ground and became unconscious. She was immediately sent to the hospital where she was declared deceased. Individuals who might have seen the collision are requested to contact the PSP at 28374214.

DSAMA: ferry services to resume within a week of border opening

Director Wong Soi Man of the Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) revealed that should the border between Macau and Hong Kong open, ferry services will resume within three to seven days as she was promised by operators. She added that her bureau has been in communication with the two ferry operators, who have retained their workforces. In spite of the promise given to the authority, Wong foresees that frequency of services may be reduced at first, however services may be added according to operating conditions.