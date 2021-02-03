Police say no Myanmar citizens arrested, deny media accusations

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) clarified that the department has not arrested Myanmar citizens, as was declared by online media outlet Macau Concealers.

Late Monday night, the police issued a press release in response to the accusation made by Macau Concealers last week.

The online media outlet posted on its Facebook account that PSP police patrol officers arrested several Myanmar citizens for expressing support for Aung San Suu Kyi, the recently deposed State Counsellor of Myanmar.

The behaviors that led to the purported arrest included singing and demonstrating with photos of Aung Sang Suu Kyi.

The same publication accused the police authority of confiscating the blue cards (working permits) of the arrested Myanmar citizens and demanding their deportation.

On February 18, PSP received queries from Macau Concealers.

“[Macau Concealers] claims the news agency learnt that, on February 14, several Myanmar citizens were arrested by the police authority, that the concerned individuals’ blue-cards were confiscated, and that some patrol officers were claiming to deport [the individuals] to Myanmar. Police records show that no arrest of any Myanmar nationals was made on February 24 [at the alleged location],” PSP said.

The authority is calling for anyone who witnessed the reported arrests to contact the police department, as PSP is currently investigating the alleged incident.