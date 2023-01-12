Police warn public against unconfirmed online news reports

The Judiciary Police have issued a statement reminding the public to be skeptical of unconfirmed online news reports, and warning against the dissemination of fake news. On January 8, a social media post went viral which published allegations about an incident concerning illegal currency exchange, robbery and murder at a local resort. The post also claimed that two people were killed and a third was injured. The police emphasized that it received no such report and the resort’s security department denied that any such incident took place. The police thus remind the public that the crime of forging news reports in Macau carries a maximum penalty of a year in prison or 120 days fine.

DSAL to offer 353 vacancies in third week of January

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) will organize four job-matching sessions between Jan. 18 and 20, putting a total of 353 vacancies on offer. On the first day, a holding company will offer 55 vacancies, including positions in sales, art gallery and catering. On the second day, 77 vacancies with a focus on the catering industry will be offered. The last two days will focus on the hospitality industry, with 221 vacancies on offer. Prior registration is required for inclusion in the limited quota of applicants. The first two sessions will be held near the Border Gate, with the last two near the Inner Harbor.

Tax collector runs lucky draw to attract digital service users

The Financial Services Bureau (DSF) will run lucky draws from February to April in order to encourage taxpayers to make tax declarations through the bureau’s digital platforms between January and March, which is the annual tax declaration period. These platforms include the Macau Tax mobile app, the bureau’s online platform and self-service kiosks. The draw will be held on sixth days across February, March and April, with a grand prize to be drawn at the last session. Prizes include such items as smart watches, smart phones, tablet PCs, and supermarket coupons.