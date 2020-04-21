Policy address | Administration reform, fight against Covid-19 top Ho Iat Seng’s 2020 list

The battle against the Covid-19 health crisis and its economic fallout, as well as promotion of public administration reform remained the two major priorities set out by Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng in his first policy address delivered yesterday at the Legislative Assembly.

Ho’s speech focused on the government’s intentions and priorities for the remainder of the year.

He singled out the government’s priority to guarantee support for local residents and companies during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the work that will be done to put the economy back on track as soon as the pandemic ends.

The Chief Executive listed a raft of measures aimed at reducing pressure on companies and individuals that was previously announced and presented by the government. The majority of these measures are already in force.

He also reinforced the idea that the government will take this opportunity to expedite a series of public projects involving infrastructure so as to guarantee the work and sustainability of certain sectors. While these projects seek to benefit the construction sector, they will also support the main pillar industries of gaming, tourism, and hospitality.

“Through the measures adopted, including the increase in financial expenses and the reduction and waiving of fees and taxes, we have been committed to supporting companies and workers to overcome difficulties,” said the Chief Executive.

“As the anti-pandemic effects lessened, the government accelerated the approval of over 200 public works, related to the well-being of the population and municipal affairs, thus creating conditions for small and medium-sized construction companies and their workers to return to work as soon as possible.”

He added that the government had simultaneously initiated several neighborhood revamp projects, aiming to create opportunities for businesses and jobs in those areas.

Moreover, in doing so, the government has also sought to make the most use of the current tourism lull, which present an opportunity to work on projects while causing minimal inconvenience to locals and visitors.

According to the Chief Executive, these measures are just the first step in revitalizing Macau’s post-pandemic economy.

Ho announced that the government will increase public investment in urban transport facilities, including the construction of the fourth bridge between the Peninsula and Taipa, the design and study of the line that will connect Taipa Zone E and Zone A of Macau’s new landfills by tunnel, and the commencement of the public consultation on the construction project for the East Line of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) network.

Other infrastructure works include the design and construction of the LRT line connected to the new Hengqin Border Post. The public tender for the construction of the main structures for the Seac Pai Van Line will also be launching as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Ho Iat Seng’s campaign to reform public administration centers on the objective or promoting good governance with quality and rigor.

“We will continue to increase government efficiency and the quality of public services, to build a healthy government that is modern and highly efficient, and provides favorable conditions for the life of the population and the activity of companies,” said the Chief Executive yesterday.

“We intend to increase the efficiency of the public administration, to reinforce in its workers the conscience of serving [their duty] well, as well as ethical and integrity conduct driven by the interests of the population.”

Ho Iat Seng also called on the public sector workers to reject overburdening bureaucracy that stifled government efficiency.

The specific government bodies that will be targeted for restructuring will include those active in the areas of economy, tourism, education and government information.

Among the efforts to make the government more efficient, the Chief Executive also said that the government would increase inspections on the use of public funds, recalling that on the day the fifth-term government took office, a specific department was created to handle the planning and supervision of public assets.

Its purpose remains to strengthen the supervision of autonomous funds and publicly-owned companies, ensuring the effective and proper use of public assets.

A specific bill that will regulate publicly-owned companies is also currently being prepared, the Chief Executive announced.