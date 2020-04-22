Policy Address | Gov’t has no plan to amend gaming taxes

Macau’s top official said yesterday that the government has no intention of changing the current taxation structure for casinos and other gaming activities.

The information came in the form of a reply to a question posed by lawmaker Mak Soi Kun, who had called on the government to reduce gaming taxes as an incentive for the inclusion of non-gaming components, seen by many as critical to the diversification efforts of the city.

“I think the gaming concessionaires are capable and have enough money to continue to run their businesses,” Ho replied to the lawmaker.

The Chief Executive said that although the government expects gaming concessionaires to find ways to diversify their activities, the government will not rely on these operators alone for a solution to the economy’s overreliance on gaming.

“I hope they can be the ‘engine’ [of alternative economic development], but I am not sure if we need to impose on them so many requirements,” said Ho, adding that “society also has this responsibility, not just the concessionaires.”

In another reply, this time to lawmaker Ma Chi Seng, the Chief Executive said that he also does not think gaming concessionaires must always support or finance all activities and events in the SAR.

“Must it be the concessionaires [always] doing this? Maybe not. We know the economy is currently low and the concessionaires might not want to invest in this,” answered Ho.

“But the government also has this interest and we will not reduce any investment in these matters. On the contrary, we will reinforce the investment in events and promote these activities.”