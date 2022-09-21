Pollution bureau pledges to monitor noise constantly

In response to lawmakers’ questions, the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) emphasized it has been continually notified about noise complaints.

Lawmaker Lei Leong Wong has, in his previous written enquiry, questioned the effectiveness of the DSPA’s noise monitoring efforts. The lawmaker disclosed he had received requests for assistance from residents, who reported that the noise created by businesses operating at night near their homes did not improve, even after they had lodged complaints with the government. According to the complainants, the relevant businesses did not answer the door in response to complaints and Lei attributed this to the lack of improvement.

The DSPA revealed it would normally visit complainants to gauge the noise level. If this was not possible, it attempted to gauge the noise levels nearby and interpret these levels pursuant to the relevant acoustic standards.

In addition to that, the DSPA would also work with police to prevent and control noise pollution. For example, citing the Office of the Secretary for Security, the DSPA disclosed that after receiving complaints concerning industrial and commercial venues, the police would deploy officers for investigations.

If discussion is possible, the officers will suggest that the business operators lower the noise level. Otherwise, the officers will file a record of the complaint. In both scenarios, the police will refer the cases reported to the bureau, the DSPA added.

Lei also questioned how the DSPA intended to improve the effectiveness of noise control laws.

On this, the bureau said it had received about 400 noise pollution complaints since 2015, when the Environmental Noise Prevention and Control Law was enacted. It added that continual supervision over such incidents is undertaken.

Nonetheless, no plan to review the law has been made.