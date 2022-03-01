Polytechnic Institute becomes university: 30% student increase

Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) will change its name to Macao Polytechnic University today, and the schools of higher education will become colleges, the Executive Council announced Friday.

Degrees in Science and Engineering are to be offered in applied Mathematics, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Media Application Technology as new administrative regulations amend the institution’s statutes.

According to the authorities, the change is “in order to implement the Government’s main aim of strengthening work in the fields of education, youth, culture and sports, and improving the introduction of skilled personnel, [as stated] in the Governmental Action Guidelines Report 2022, as well as to pursue the Government’s principles of promoting Macau’s prosperity through education and building Macau through the training of talent,” a spokesperson from the Executive Council indicated.

“After changing its name to Macao Polytechnic University, [the institution] will continue to promote the development of innovation in higher education, strengthening the transformation of academic research to [industry applications] and promoting the development of market-oriented and high quality higher education in Macau,” the authorities said.

In addition, the School of Arts will change to the Faculty of Arts and Design. Moreover, “it is clearly stated that the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture is responsible for the supervision of Macao Polytechnic University.”

“At the same time, the university will strengthen its work in language teaching and research to support Macau in its role as a platform between China and Portuguese-

speaking countries.”

IPM’s president Marcus Im Sio Kei said that IPM, which currently has a student population of 4,500, will expand its enrolment to over 6,000 once it changes its status to university next month. There will be a gradual increase of 30% to 40% in student numbers over the next five years.

He added more mainland students would be admitted, however, he stressed that priority would be given to protect local students, and that the proportion of local students would greatly exceed that of mainland students. JW