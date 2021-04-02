Ponte 16, a flagship investment project of Hong Kong-listed company Success Universe Group Ltd (Group), posted a negative adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of HKD242.9 million for the full year of 2020, a sharp fall from the EBITDA gains of HKD377.5 million in 2019.
The Group’s shared loss relating to Ponte 16 for 2020 was approximately HKD145.7 million, representing a sharp plunge from a profit of HKD116.8 million in 2019.
The group unveiled the 2020 financial figures for the Macau property in a report released on March 30.
Overall, the Group registered a financial net loss of HKD141.9 million for 2020. In 2019, the company posted a profit of HKD74.2 million.
“The turnaround from profit to loss,” the Group said, was predominantly due to substantial losses of Ponte 16, resulting from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic since early 2020.
Considering global tourism has come to a standstill, the average occupancy rate of Sofitel Macau at Ponte 16 “remained low for 2020,” when compared to the equivalent figure of over 90% in 2019.
To mitigate financial difficulties, Ponte 16 has been carrying out measures to offset losses, such as cost containment measures and flexible manpower arrangements, the statement said.
Ponte 16 drags Success Universe from profit to loss in 2020
