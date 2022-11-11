Population decline still mainly attributable to fewer non-residents

Macau’s population has continued to decline as the city recorded a 5,400 population decrease in the third quarter to 671,900, due mainly to the drop in non-resident workers.

In September alone there were only 153,841 blue card holders, which is a decrease of 159 workers when compared month-to-month.

In August this year, the number of non-resident workers dropped by nearly 3,800 people.

Data released from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicate 1,038 live births were delivered in the third quarter of this year, an increase of 51 quarter-to-quarter.

Mortality decreased by 77 quarter-to-quarter to 562 in the third quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were neoplasms (197), circulatory system diseases (122) and respiratory system diseases (94). In the first three quarters of this year, mortality totaled 1,814, an increase of 102 year-on-year.

Also in the third quarter, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permits (619) and individuals with a newly granted right of abode (132) increased 126 and 6 respectively quarter-to-quarter. The number of non-resident workers at the end of the third quarter (153,841) dropped by 8,550.

Marriage registration recorded 502 cases in the third quarter, down 147 quarter-to-quarter. In the first three quarters of this year, 1,968 marriages were registered, a decrease of 497 year-on-year. LV