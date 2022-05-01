Population decrease still attributable to decline in non-resident workers

The total population as at end-March 2022 decreased by 1,500 quarter-to-quarter to 681,700, mainly attributable to a drop in the number of non-resident workers living in the SAR.

The number of non-resident workers at end-period (167,738) dropped by 3,360.

Pre-pandemic, the number of migrant workers totaled 196,538 as at the end of 2019. However, that figure plunged to 171,098 as at the end of 2021, recording a 12% decrease.

Dozens of repatriation flights have been held to accommodate the non-resident workers, as commercial flights out of Macau are still not operating – except for flights to the mainland and to Singapore.

Also, as previously reported by the Times, a number of domestic workers have opted to go back home for good with many deciding that not seeing their families for over two years is a big price to pay for a minimum wage.

Government figures show that the number of domestic workers in the region has declined to 27,100 in 2021, a 13% decrease from 2020 figures that stood at 31,100.

Meanwhile, data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that women outnumbered men, with the female population (361,300) accounting for 53.0% of the total population,

A total of 1,178 live births were delivered in the first quarter of the year, a decrease of 114 quarter-to-quarter.

In the first quarter of 2022, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permits (620) and individuals newly granted right of abode (215) increased by two and 124 respectively quarter-to-quarter.

A total of 817 cases of marriage registration were recorded in the first quarter, up by five quarter-to-quarter.