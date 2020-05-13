Population increase mainly due to TNRs

The total population as of end-March 2020 rose by 16,500 quarter-to-quarter to 696,100, driven by an increased number of non-resident workers living in the city.

Due to entry restrictions imposed by the SAR government to deter the spread of Covid-19, some individuals living outside Macau moved to the city before the restrictions took effect on February 20.

Previously, the local government encouraged employers to provide housing for those living in Zhuhai.

Among the total Macau population, 52.2% (363,400) were female, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service.

A total of 1,383 live births were delivered in the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 201 quarter-to-quarter.

Mortality decreased by 8 quarter-to-quarter to 530 in the first quarter. The top three underlying causes of death were neoplasms (170), diseases of the circulatory system (159) and diseases of the respiratory system (80).

In the first quarter of 2020, new arrivals from mainland China with one-way permits (633) and individuals granted right of abode (167) decreased by 264 and 83 respectively quarter-to-quarter.

The number of non-resident workers at end-period (189,518) dropped by 7,020.

This decrease is likely due to the lay offs that occurred amid the pandemic outbreak. LV