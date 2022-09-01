Population need not worry about ‘accidental’ breaching of law: Security Chief

People need not worry about inadvertently breaching provisions of the upcoming new National Security Law because, in most situations, actions that constitute crimes are conscious and intentional, the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, said yesterday, during the first open session of the public consultation over amendments to the government’s proposed national security law.

Responding to public concerns that people might accidently breach the law, Wong said, “there is no need for people to worry because, firstly, most crimes involving matters of national security are intentional crimes meaning that person will only be punished if that person has the intention to attack or challenge national security. Also, the law clearly states what conduct and acts are restricted,” Wong said, taking as an example the social unrest and protests that occurred in the neighboring region of Hong Kong.

“A lot of planning was carried out on the internet even before the riots began. The spreading of news and the incitement ended with people setting a precise time and date to gather and attack the government,” Wong said, noting that, at that time, many people were prevented from standing with the government or expressing their love for the country.

“Macau absolutely cannot come to that stage,” he said.

Wong noted that although the education sector has been doing well in teaching young people, “the internet is still a space of concern.”

As in previous sessions for the different sectors, the first of three public sessions to hear opinions of the general population saw a majority of opinions support the bill and its amendments, with most speakers praising the government and not posing any questions or demanding further clarification.

The most participation so far

This first public session saw the highest attendance so far of all the sessions, with 25 comments or questions from the audience.

Previous sectorial sessions had approximately 200 attendees, but an average of only 10 comments per session.

Among the comments this time were several requests for awareness-raising activities to be held before the new law commences, with a special focus on youth.

In response, the Secretary noted that awareness-raising activities are planned but are expected to occur only after the law has commenced.

Some participants expressed concerns regarding the creation of the crime of “instigation or support for sedition” as well as the introduction of measures for the “interception of communication” and “temporary restrictions on leaving Macau.”

The introduction of the “principle of the defense of jurisdiction,” the penalties for crimes related to the national security law and a potential need to amend the cybersecurity law and strengthen its enforcement were also topics in discussion.

Two new public sessions to hear opinions on this proposed law will be held tomorrow (September 6) and on September 16 (Friday) at 7:30 p.m.