Portugal ‘should stand for freedom’ in Macau: Menezes

As Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng made a trip to Portugal with the promise of presenting contemporay Macau and its advantages, installing a fully-fledged city showcase in the heart of Lisbon, the debate on the MSAR’s legal and social status quo also tagged along.

The article last Friday in Público daily, “Em Macau, Portugal deve estar do lado da liberdade” by Jorge Menezes, an outspoken local lawyer, discusses the new National Security Law (NSL) approved in first reading by the Legislative Assembly – after earlier contributions by attorneys Sérgio de Almeida Correia (Público) and Álvaro Rodrigues (Diário de Notícias), as reported by the Times.

Menezes argues that the real purpose of the law is “to criminalize opinions and silence criticism, creating an environment of fear and repression.” The law, which has been approved by unanimous vote in first reading, “will allow the government to extradite and imprison people who express dissenting opinions.”

The barrister highlights that the NSL aims to criminalize not only actions that threaten national security but also “opinions that diverge from the official line.”

The law defines security as encompassing “the people’s well-being, sustainable development of the economy and society, and other relevant interests,” terms that can be interpreted in “broad and vague ways.”

As a result, any act or statement that could be seen as undermining the government’s interests or stability “could be considered a crime against national security.”

The author points out that the potential consequences of the law extend beyond Macau’s borders, as it could lead to the extradition and imprisonment of people who express critical opinions outside the territory, including in Portugal.

This could have “a chilling effect on freedom of speech and press freedom in Portugal,” where editors would be afraid to publish opinions that could be deemed critical of China.

The author also analyzes the crimes of subversion, sedition, and incitement, which could be used to punish anyone who speaks out against the government or its policies.

The NSL broadens the definition of these crimes, “making it easier for the authorities to arrest and punish residents who criticize the government.”

The outspoken lawyer, who has been producing regular commentary on human rights in Macau, argues that this is “a direct attack on freedom of expression and that the law should be repealed.”

“The Lisbon government has a duty to protect its citizens and defend the values of democracy and human rights” and speak out their mind on the NSL, Menezes said. PC