Portuguese consulate expresses gratitude for local fundraising

On behalf of the Portuguese government, the Portuguese Consul-General in Macau and Hong Kong has expressed its gratitude towards the local community for donating personal protective equipment to the country’s hospitals.

Earlier this week, the organizer of the fundraiser Solidarity Commission sent 25,000 protective suits and 1.25 million masks, which will be handed out to Portuguese hospitals via the Portuguese embassy in Beijing.

The items were acquired using the funds that had been raised.

The materials were purchased for 4.7 million patacas, as cited in a statement issued by Solidarity Commission.

According to the group, it has raised more than 4.46 million patacas, with BNU donating the remaining amount.

“On behalf of the Portuguese government, I would like to thank all the associations and individuals, gathered within a Solidary Commission, for the commitment and dedication shown throughout the solidarity campaign in favor of those who are at the forefront in combating Covid-19 in Portugal,” said Paulo Cunha Alves, Consul General of the Portuguese Consulate, as posted on the consulate’s Facebook page.

“For several weeks, funds and materials [have been] collected from the civil society of Macau, which, united around this noble cause, [responding] to the campaign in a generous and unconditional way, with donations that exceeded all the expectations of the organizers,” Alves said.

Throughout March and April, the city’s Portuguese community launched a fundraising campaign, aiming to help healthcare professionals in Portugal obtain personal protective equipment and other medical equipment urgently needed to fight the Covid-19 outbreak in the European country.

The initiative has brought together almost 30 associations and institutions in support of Portugal’s efforts to combat the outbreak.

As of yesterday, Portugal has reported 29,432 Covid-19 cases, with 122 deaths. LV