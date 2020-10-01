Portuguese man accused of drunk driving, ‘hit and run’

A Portuguese man in his 50s, a non-resident worker in Macau, has been found to have committed two crimes related to drunk driving and a ‘hit and run’ incident, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) spokesperson revealed.

The case occurred around 8 p.m. on September 28, when the police were called to attend a traffic accident in Taipa’s Travessa Lou Fu, a narrow alley that gives way to Rua Direita Carlos Eugénio.

When the officers arrived at the scene they found the man that called the police to report the accident. The man told police that when he arrived at the street to pick up his motorcycle, which had been parked there, he found out that someone had crashed into it.

After a while, the suspect arrived and admitted to being the person that had accidentally hit the motorcycle, claiming that since he had no way to contact the owner, he had decided to wait and have dinner with a friend of his at a restaurant nearby.

Since the man gave off a strong smell of alcohol, the officers requested that he perform a breathalyzer test, which showed he had a blood alcohol content of 1.43g/L.

When questioned by the police, the man and his friend claimed that they had just finished dinner and had some alcoholic beverages, but according to the staff of the restaurant, who were also questioned by the PSP, they had not drunk any alcohol in the venue while they had stayed there, leading the officers to conclude that the man, at the time of the accident, was already driving under the influence of alcohol and had attempted to conceal that fact to evade his responsibilities.

The PSP officers also found that the suspect had caused damage to a second motorcycle parked in the same area.

The case was referred to the Public Prosecutions Office on September 29.