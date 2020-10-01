Portuguese wines to play part in Chinese TV drama

Pak Lek Group of Macau is paying for the Portuguese wines it sells to be used as props in a Chinese television drama series, “Chasing Time,” the Sohu website reports.

The Chinese news website says the Pak Lek Group struck a product placement deal with the Chinese state-owned broadcaster of the series, Guangdong Radio and Television.

The report says the production crew praised Portuguese wine when they attended a holiday gathering in the mainland Chinese city of Zhuhai, adjacent to Macau.

Pak Lek Group has invested 500 million yuan (about $73.4 million) in its business of trading Herdade do Perdigão, Monte do Pintor and Tinoca, all wines made in the Alentejo region of southern Portugal, the report says.

The company has built a network of wine dealers in mainland China, and established the Huajia Zhishan Hotel in Zhuhai, which was the first hotel in China to follow a wine theme, the Sohu website says. MDT/Macauhub