Preparatory works underway for Education Fund

The Student Welfare Fund, Education Development Fund and Higher Education Fund will be merged into the Education Fund June 1. The Education and Youth Development Bureau is currently following up on preparatory work for the merger of the three funds to “ensure a smooth transitioning of the administration, finance and various funding work of the three funds to the Education Fund,” according to a statement. This is in line with Administrative Regulation No. 17/2022 Education Fund, which aims to “optimize the organizational structure, better manage and effectively utilize resources.”

IPIM co-organizes trade promotion event

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province jointly organized an event last week titled the “Session for Economic and Trade Promotion between Guangdong and Macau — Towards Joint Development in the Scope of the Greater Bay.” With a series of programmed activities, including dissemination and clarification of policies, presentations and promotion of the commercial environment, the event served as a platform for cooperation and exchange in various aspects. The event attracted 150 representatives from trade associations and companies on both sides.