Preserving and passing on Chinese culture; Bringing China’s achievements to the world: Wynn and Macao youths celebrate the 100th anniversary of the CPC

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, commonly known as the CPC, the Wynn Care Foundation, the Macau Chinese Excellent Traditional Culture Association, and National Conditions Education Association (Macau) jointly organized a study tour for a group of over 50 students from ten local secondary schools and young representatives of Taiwanese enterprises on a study and exchange visit to the nation’s capital in Beijing.

The tour was headed by Linda Chen, President of the Macau Chinese Excellent Traditional Culture Association and Chairman of the Wynn Care Foundation. Chen noted that the Association is committed to strengthening understanding of the motherland’s history and traditional culture among Macao’s youth and Macao-based Taiwanese youths, while also enhancing their national and cultural confidence. As this year marks the centenary since the founding of the CPC, it is hoped that this journey can enable the younger generation to learn more about the Party’s history, further cultivate their spirit of patriotism and love of Macao, and promote harmony and inclusion.

Experiencing traditional Chinese culture first-hand

The students visited the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation where they were cordially welcomed by Yu Qun, Vice Chairman of the Foundation. During the visit, the students experienced China’s magnificent history of culture and arts, such as the tea ceremony, traditional costumes, red boats made of bamboo, and guzheng music, absorbing the rich connotations of the country’s deep-rooted traditions.

In addition, the students also took some time to appreciate the Party’s historic music and enjoy a welcome dinner to personally experience the amazing artistic beauty and taste the mystery and charm that can only be found in the motherland. They also visited the National Library of China and famous scenic spots in Beijing to see the country’s profound heritage from in person and from multiple perspectives, granting a deeper understanding of Chinese culture.

Understanding diplomacy and international relations

The students also visited the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China, where they were warmly received by Xu Yongji, Executive Deputy Director of the Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Affairs Office of the Ministry of Education of the People’s Republic of China. During the meeting, the students seized the opportunity to learn from and discuss with official representatives of the Ministry of Education, actively asking questions to enhance their knowledge. They were further invited to attend lectures held by several experts and scholars, and also exchanged views with Li Qiangmin, former Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China.

The delegates then visited the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR in Beijing and the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits, among other departments. At each step along the way, the delegates exchanged views on topics such as cultural tourism, national education, and Macao’s diversified development.

Studying the Party’s history and strengthening patriotism

The students are convinced that this unique experience helped them to identify with the motherland and foster a stronger sense of belonging. Through in-person visits to national government departments and face-to-face discussions with government officials, they gained a deeper understanding of the century-long development of the CPC and the history of the country as a whole, granting them a more profound insight into the unique strengths and culture that so defines their motherland. They expressed the sincere hope that the country will continue to prosper and grow in strength, which in turn will also promise a better tomorrow for Macao.