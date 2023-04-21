President discusses culture, Portuguese residents in the SAR

The status of Portuguese culture and language in Macau was among the topics raised by Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa when meeting with the Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng yesterday.

News agency Lusa reported that de Sousa told reporters that “the status of those who live [in Macau], the experience of coexistence that exists, the support for teaching Portuguese in Macau, [and] the expansion of the Portuguese School of Macau,” were key talking points.

He also said he would discuss the rights “agreed between the countries in 1999,” when Macau was retroceded to Chinese sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Ho attended the Macao-Portugal Investment and Tourism Promotion Conference held in Lisbon, Portugal at the start of his four-day visit to that country on Wednesday, aiming to facilitate trade and tourism cooperation between the two places.

The CE and his accompanying Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation arrived at Lisbon International Airport at about noon local time Wednesday, being greeted by China’s Ambassador to Portugal, Zhao Bentang, and designate deputy Chief of State Protocol of the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, José Carlos Arsénio.

The delegation led by Ho includes entrepreneurs from Macau, as well as government officials and business executives from the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

The Entrepreneur Delegation of more than 40 delegates, comprising Macau entrepreneurs as well as the representatives from government departments and enterprises in the Co-operation Zone, paid a visit to Lisbon and Porto.

For his part, the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation from the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francisco André, told the gathering at the Promotion Conference that he was honoured to welcome the Macau delegation at the start of their visit to Europe.

He noted that Portugal and Macau had enjoyed strong ties for more than five centuries, and had maintained friendship based on mutual respect.

Macau had become a very important link between China and the Portuguese-speaking countries, and it should continue to deepen this role in future, he added.

According to André, Portugal and Macau could seek new cooperation opportunities in areas such as renewable energy, economic sustainability practices, and healthcare, in addition to tourism cooperation, particularly in terms of cultural heritage.

During the Promotion Conference, two agreements were signed: a cooperation memorandum between the Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency (AICEP) and the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; and a commercial cooperation agreement between the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Portugal and the Macao Chamber of Commerce.

Macau marketing event opens in Lisbon

A marketing event hosted by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) was officially opened in Lisbon.

The event’s major highlight, Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Exhibition in Lisbon, will be held at the Square of Commerce, the city’s landmark, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily until 22 April, Portugal time.

Meanwhile, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) and the six casino concessionaires are also present, setting up various non-gaming themed zones/booths and installations for destination branding.

“By organizing this roadshow, MGTO strives to enhance exchange and cooperation between Macao and Portugal in tourism, economy and trade, culture and other realms,” the MGTO explained in a statement.

Staff Reporter