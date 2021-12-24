President Xi lauds work of SAR gov’t

President Xi Jinping said the central government fully affirmed the achievements of the Macau government, led by Chief Executive Ho lat Seng. President Xi noted that, in 2021, Macau remained stable and maintained the momentum of its development. Macau took effective measures – namely infection prevention and control work – to curb the spread of infections, strove to maintain a zero cases approach and had worked to normalize border crossing movements between the mainland and Macau, said the president. The Chief Executive said that over the past 12 months the SAR government had been “diligently implementing every Macau-related policy introduced by the central government, and had worked proactively to align itself with the country’s overall development.”

2020 GNI totals MOP242.6b

Gross national income (GNI) amounted to MOP242.56 billion in 2020 at current prices, which was MOP38.15 billion more than gross domestic product (GDP) (MOP204.41 billion) at current prices, representing a net external factor income inflow of the same amount. In 2020, per capita GNI was MOP356,001, compared with per capita GDP of MOP300,007. Discounting the effect of price changes, 2020 GNI fell by 39.2% year-on-year in real terms, with a 54.0% decrease in GDP. Per capita GNI went down by 39.9% year-on-year in real terms, while there was a 54.5% fall in per capita GDP.