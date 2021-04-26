Price Index continues gradual descent

The Composite Consumer price index (CPI) last month dropped by 0.97% year-on-year, official statistics released by the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) show. The Composite CPI for March (102.29) decreased once more, after having dropped by 0.95% year-on-year in February. The decrease was justified by lower charges for package tours and telecommunication services, as well as the falling prices of pork, gasoline, and clothing.

Blood transfusion center announces required intervals for vaccinated donors

In order to ensure the quantity and safety of blood in Macau, the Blood Transfusion Center has announced that the required blood donation interval for those who have taken inactivated vaccines, including Sinopharm CNBG and CoronaVac, will be 48 hours after the day of completion of each dose. For other vaccines, such the mRNA vaccine, the required interval will be 14 days after the completion of each dose.