Printing Bureau apologizes for publication mistake

The Printing Bureau (IO) has apologized for a mistake made in the Chinese version of a Government Head Office Auxiliary Bureau’s announcement published yesterday in the Official Gazette.

“IO made a mistake on the website version of the second series of the 46th Macau SAR Official Gazette; [the publication] contradicts the content provided by the supporting department of the government headquarters,” the statement reads.

“[When they were] found, the mistakes committed in the handling of the content of the website by IO staff were immediately rectified. The IO apologizes and will seriously review the respective works, in order to avoid the occurrence of similar mistakes again. The IO will not rule out the pursuing of legal accountability of the concerned staff.”

The wrongly-published dispatch was a Chief Executive decree related to personnel appointment.

At the end of the dispatch, the mistaken version signed “Fong Seng Hong Kei Office Hoi Lai Fong” (there is a restaurant in Macau called Fong Seng Hong Kei). Hoi Lai Fong is Chief of the Office for the Chief Executive.

The mistake was quicky spotted by members of the public and was uploaded and shared on social media. The incident triggered provocative comments from netizens.

“Fong Seng Kong Kei turned out to be a government secret service [agent],” one netizen commented, according to a report by All About Macau.

Others named the dispatch as the “craziest dispatch of the year.”

Another netizen commented that the concerned staff “just called for food delivery for the boss.” JZ