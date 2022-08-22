Prioritizing local talent development

Part 1: Executing a human resources strategy that nurtures team members and local talent

“Our team members have my heartfelt thanks for their unwavering dedication to the company and for their loyalty. Together, we have been walking the same path during rain or shine, and achieving important milestones hand-in-hand. Without a doubt, our amazing team members are the key to our success.

Dr. Wilfred Wong, President of Sands China Ltd.

For 15 years now, The Venetian Macao has been reaching ever-higher levels of excellence as a member of the Macau community. In this five-part series, Sands China gives us a closer look at what this leader in integrated resorts has been doing in the areas of talent development, economic diversification, tourism, local procurement, and corporate social responsibility.

Sands China Ltd. is the largest private employer in Macau with roots in the city for nearly two decades – the company’s approximately 25,000 team members comprise almost 30% of the total employees in the industry in Macau. Sands China has created a diversity of job opportunities for them in its commitment to secure local employment and support the SAR government in contributing to Macau’s economic diversification.

Sands China also encourages team members to explore new career prospects and seek self-improvement to help them grow alongside the company and move society ever-forward.

Nurturing talent

Sands China is proactive about corporate social responsibility and has nurtured abundant talent in the industry. By constantly improving its human resource strategy, the company has launched several innovations and introduced efficient training programs with local and international institutions of higher education, government departments, and organizations.

Key among them are the Sands Retail Academy and the Sands Procurement Academy, which were the first of their kind in Macau.

Another first, our Stage Technology and Event Production Course develops skilled talent among secondary school students. It was co-organised by Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional under DSEDJ and Sands China, with curriculum and assessments co-designed with the Macau Productivity and Technology Centre (CPTTM) – offering students professional assistance and opportunities to practice throughout the course.

We also created the Integrated Resort Internship Programme to give local university students opportunities to work full-time in one of 18 non-gaming departments at our integrated resorts on a short-term basis while earning academic credit.

Non-gaming diversification

Sands China’s various non-gaming businesses, including MICE, entertainment and retail, have created over 1,300 new jobs and provided over 85,000 diverse job opportunities, helping develop Macau’s tourism and leisure industry. Our non-gaming positions increased dramatically from around 1,700 in 2004 to nearly 14,000 in 2021 (55% of total number of team members).

Team member development and loyalty

Our company’s path for the horizontal and upward movement of team members has helped cultivate diverse, high-level talent for Macau and the Greater Bay Area – as part of our support to Macau’s development as a World Center of Tourism and Leisure and the city’s moderate economic diversification.

The proportion of Macau residents promoted to middle and senior management surged from 20% in 2004 to 91% in 2021. Women in management positions stand at 45%, higher than the international level.

Around 12,400 team members (55%), have served the company for 10 years or more and 6,700 of them have served the company for over 15 years – a testament to our team members loyalty and to the success of our strategy to nurture our team members in their professional and personal lives.

Health and Overall Wellbeing

Among its many efforts focused on team members’ health and overall wellbeing, Sands China is the only integrated tourism and leisure operator in Macau to allow team members to carry forward their unused sick leave to the next year as paid leave.

Be sure to check back in on Tuesday when we examine what The Venetian Macao has been doing to help it excel in the areas of MICE and entertainment.

Angela Chu

“After working for decades, I felt that I was ready to retire and enjoy life. When the company launched the Golden Age Program last year, I felt respected and chose to participate in the program. My friends ask why I stayed at Sands China for so many years. My response is very simple: ‘Because Sands China is great! They are like my family!’”

Retired team member

Gigi Liu

“I was quite young when I started working for Sands China in 2019 and I joined the 18-month Sands China Integrated Resort Business Analyst Development Programme. It was a very fast track to growth and I was able to participate in COO-level projects, and so I learned a lot very quickly. I worked in three departments every 6 months, and now I have a senior position.”

Senior Analyst, IT Business Architecture

Joanna Lei

“This is my 15th year with Sands China. Women comprise over 45 percent of Sands China’s management positions, and the company has created a fair workplace and introduced family-friendly policies that show respect and consideration for women, so that everyone can develop their careers without worry. These efforts are rare at other companies, which makes me proud to be a part of this team.”

Director of Operations Development

Peter Lam

“In 2015, the My Way program was launched– so I signed up. In this program, I was fortunate to be able to work at housekeeping and at front office and recreation operations… I slowly and gradually learned what suited me best during those years and I am currently working in the human resources department as a trainer..”

Human Resources Training Officer

Victor Mac

“As HR director, one of my most important tasks is to make employees feel good and connected with the company, to make progress, and grow together. And that then extends to all of us taking care of our community through acts of service during challenging times.”

Director of Human Resources