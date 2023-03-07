Private deposits growing while loans are dropping

The deposits of residents of Macau have recorded a month-on-month increase of 0.7% in January this year compared with December 2022, according to figures from the Monetary Authority of Macao.

In January the deposits of locals totaled MOP702.3 billion helped also by the deposits by non-residents, which rose by 2% to MOP328.1 billion.

On the other hand, deposits from the public sector dropped as much as 6% to just MOP228.1 billion, resulting in a drop in general of deposits in the banking sector by 0.3% from a month earlier to MOP1,258.5 billion.

Posting a decline as well were loans with those granted to the private sector decreasing by 0.9% month-on-month to MOP567.1 billion.

Although the offset was generated by a slight increase in external loans (+0.6%) to MOP705.8 billion, total loans to the private sector still edged down by 0.1% from a month earlier to MOP1,272.9 billion.

In end-January, the loan-to-deposit ratio for the resident sector remained at 60.9% from the previous month. Meanwhile, the ratio for both the resident and non-resident sectors increased from 101.0% at end-2022 to 101.1%.

The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 62.3% and 54.5% respectively.

The non-performing loan ratio increased from 1.5% at end-2022 to 1.6% in January. RM