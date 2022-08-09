Probability of issuing T3 ‘relatively high’ today

The chance of issuing tropical cyclone signal no.3 is relatively high today, according to the Meteorological and Geophysics Bureau (SMG).

The broad low pressure over the central part of the South China Sea has intensified into a tropical depression. It will generally move towards the western coast of Guangdong to Hainan Island.

“Under the influence of the broad circulation, its rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macau. Winds in Macau will intensify with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms from [today] to Wednesday,” the SMG stated.

Meanwhile, as it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persisted rain, flooding is expected to occur in low-lying areas tomorrow and on Thursday, from early morning to morning.

The tropical cyclone signal No.1 was issued at 7 p.m. last night. Staff reporter