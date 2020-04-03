Professional tax refund delayed

Tax refund from fiscal year 2018 will be delayed as the amendment to the public budget is still being discussed by the Legislative Assembly due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Financial Services Bureau announced yesterday. Also due to the outbreak, the administrative branch has decided to raise the tax refund level as part of its economic relief efforts. The percentage is proposed to increase from 60% to 70%, while the ceiling will be raised from 14,000 patacas to 20,000 patacas. Since the change to the tax refund arrangement requires amendments be made to the government’s budget, they must be legally discussed and passed by the legislature in order to be enacted.

Law firm launches Covid -19 response center

Law firm MdME Lawyers has launched an online response center aimed at providing real-time updates on new regulations, restrictions and relief measures impacting people and businesses in Macau amid the pandemic outbreak.

According to the law firm, the “Covid-19 Response Center” will also provide the firm’s insights on the economic and human costs of this crisis and practical guidance on how to address these costs. The firm has put together a team of legal experts dedicated to this project. Within the response center, the firm will also launch a series of open-access webinars addressing the most relevant legal matters arising from the challenges posed by the pandemic.