Propaganda piece features Macau woman and her good mainland life

The People’s Daily has published a feature story about a young woman born in Macau who has been fighting the coronavirus at its source in Wuhan. The story seeks to present the ideal that Macau residents are delighted to be contributing to healthcare work in the motherland.

Sou is a Macau resident who graduated from Hou Kong School in 2006. In that same year, she pursued a degree in medicine at Wuhan University, beginning her life in mainland China. After completing her studies, she commenced her employment at the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University in the Department of Anesthesiology.

The People’s Daily report presented the story surrounding Sou’s engagement on the frontline of Wuhan’s Covid-19 battle, emphasising the sentiments of “Loving the Country and Loving Macau” from a Macau resident.

According to the report, Sou and her mainland husband, surnamed Lei, who is her co-worker, left Wuhan on January 22 in order to spend the Lunar New Year in Macau.

However, the next day, Wuhan announced the lockdown. In light of the situation, Sou’s husband returned to Wuhan by himself. On March 16, Sou joined her husband with her two young children. The first day after her return from Macau, Sou went back to work.

The feature story then detailed how Sou prepared herself for a Covid-19 patient at 2 a.m. in the morning.

Sou “didn’t show a hint of hesitation,” immediately assisting the patient with a ventilator, according to the propaganda report. “Soon, the patient’s vital signs basically returned to stable levels,” the report says.

The article also notes several other idiosyncrasies of the Macau-born doctor, including that she has a habit of taking several pieces of chocolate to work.

She also has no fear the moment she puts her doctor’s coat on, and does everything out of instinct that she developed during her medical studies.

When mainland news outlets interview people from the two SARs, the reports generally reach the conclusion that Macau and Hong Kong residents live well in the mainland China and that they also find mainland China better than the two SARs.

“Why don’t you return to Macau to be a doctor? Macau’s income should be at least several times higher than that of Wuhan? It’s a question Sou has been asked many times,” reads the report.

“If I only think of money, I will not be a doctor. I stayed in Wuhan mainly for advancing my medicine knowledge. I think, as a doctor, that it is fairly important to get contact with medical cases. Macau has a small population and a small number of medical cases, which is not helpful for doctors who wish to improve,” Sou replies, according to the report.

Sou said that her family did not enthusiastically endorse her choice to study at Wuhan University out of fear that she would stay in mainland China once she had her own family and career over there. “Now, I want to tell them. There is nothing to worry about. I am very well in mainland China and in Wuhan,” says Sou. Staff reporter