Property price index on slight increase

The residential property price index for January to March increased by 1.3% over the previous period (December 2022 – February 2023) to 249. The indices for the Macau Peninsula (247.8) and Taipa and Coloane (253.8) rose by 1.5% and 0.7% respectively. Analyzed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings between six and 10 years old and for those over 20 years old climbed by 1.9% and 1.5% respectively, whereas the index for those between 11 and 20 years old decreased by 0.9%. Compared with the same period last year, the overall residential property price index fell by 4.2%.

Related