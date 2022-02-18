Property transactions total MOP49.8b in 2021

The number of building units and parking spaces transacted decreased 2.2% year-on-year to 8,802, and the transaction value fell 2.6% to MOP49.77 billion in 2021.

Data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) shows that the purchase and sale of residential units fell 482 year-on-year to 6,001 units. 

The total transaction value dropped by 5.0% to MOP40.80 billion, with the value of existing residential units (5,431 units) and pre-sale residential units (570) amounting to MOP36.66 billion and MOP4.14 billion, respectively.

The average prices of residential units in the Macau Peninsula (MOP100,514) and Taipa (MOP105,680) reduced by 1.6% and 1.9% respectively, while the average price of those in Coloane (MOP121,760) grew 1.3%.

As for non-residential units, the average price per square meter of usable area of office units fell 4.4% year-on-year to MOP106,137, while that of industrial units rose 8.9% to MOP52,105.

Throughout 2021, 11,959 real estate purchase and sale contracts were signed, and the number of properties involved (14,194) went up 16.1% year-on-year. Moreover, 11,088 mortgage contracts were signed, and the number of properties involved (14,835) fell 0.8% year-on-year.

Regarding construction in the private sector, 7,372 residential units were at the design stage, 1,804 under construction, and 437 under inspection, as at the end of 2021.  LV

