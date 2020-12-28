Proposal for new bureau to be established in February

The Executive Council (ExCo) has completed the draft for an administrative regulation regarding the integration of two government departments, after suggesting the creation of a new bureau called the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau.

From February, the Government Head Office Auxiliary Bureau and the Protocol, Public Relations and External Affairs Office will be merged into one bureau which will handle government affairs.

Once the regulation comes into effect, the bureau will be led by one director and two deputy-directors, and will have three departments and eight divisions.

The Government Head Office Auxiliary Bureau currently has over 360 employees supporting the daily operations of the Chief Executive office and of the offices of the secretaries.

The Protocol, Public Relations and External Affairs Office has over 50 people currently.

In addition, the Director of the Information Bureau will start serving as the government spokesperson. JZ