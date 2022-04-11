Provisional Red Market not very popular among shoppers

The Provisional Almirante Laçerda Municipal Market (Red Market), located opposite the Patane Municipal Market, saw, at maximum, 30% of the business transacted at the original Red Market. Some vendors said they were surprised by how steeply revenue has gone down in the past 12 days of operation. It was said that many shoppers are still not familiar with the location of the provisional facility. As such, vendors suggest the government create street art or murals on the exterior walls of the provisional market to draw attention to it. More bus routes should also pass by the provisional market, along with the specific shuttle buses, transporting shoppers to the provisional market.

No abnormalities in re-test of cold-chain products

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) found no abnormalities in re-tests on cold-chain meat products imported from Brazil. This test comes after the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China recently announced that samples of the outer packaging of frozen meat products imported from Brazilian enterprises with registration numbers 4507 and 1751 tested positive for traces of Covid-19. Local businesses have been requested to immediately seal the products sourced from the involved enterprises, and samples have been collected for re-testing. No abnormalities have been found. IAM has immediately suspended the import applications of the products from the involved enterprises.

Property price index decreases slightly

The overall residential property price index for December 2021 to February 2022 decreased by 0.5% over the previous period (November 2021 to January 2022) to 263.4. The indices for the Macau Peninsula (263.3) and Taipa and Coloane (263.6) dropped by 0.3% and 1.4% respectively, according to data from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). The index for existing residential units (280.8) decreased by 0.8% from the previous period, while the indices for those in the Macau Peninsula (272.8) and Taipa and Coloane (312.1) fell by 0.5% and 1.6% respectively.