PSP detects 30 illegal workers in February

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) detected a total of 30 suspected illegal workers in February, and inspected 302 locations, according to data revealed by the PSP. The operation includes the joint and sole operations against illegal workers launched by the PSP, the Labour Affairs Bureau and other authorities in February 2022 at construction sites, private flats, commercial and industrial establishments, among others.

February CPI rose by 0.81% y-o-y

The Composite CPI for February 2022 (103.40) rose by 0.81% year-on-year, according to the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC). Among the various sections of goods and services, the price indices of Household Furnishings & Services and Transport grew by 9.86% and 4.58% year-on-year respectively, whereas the index of Communication dropped by 10.51%. The increment was attributed to higher wages of domestic helpers, dearer charges for eating out and electricity, along with increasing prices of gasoline and fruits. However, the rise was partially offset by lower rentals for dwellings, falling charges for telecommunication services and reduced prices of pork.