PSP finds illegal immigrant said to have climbed Hengqin wall

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has apprehended a 60-year-old mainland man who came to Macau illegally after he climbed the wall that separates the campus of the University of Macau from the mainland part of Hengqin Island, the PSP spokesperson said yesterday during the joint police forces’ regular press conference.

According to the PSP, the man was stopped by officers patrolling at the crossroad between Estrada de Coelho do Amaral and the Travessa da Barca on September 29 around 10:30 a.m. because he was riding a motorcycle in the wrong direction on the street.

When asked to provide identification documents, the man admitted to being an illegal immigrant, claiming that he had crossed over to Macau by climbing the border wall in Hengqin.

The man told police he learned how to scale the wall from an unidentified man of a particular area in which such an illegal entry method was facilitated.

The PSP also found that the suspect had already been banned from reentering Macau. The spokesperson has not disclosed the reason for the previous ban.

According to the suspect, he used the illegal method to enter Macau in early August with the purpose of gambling in local casinos.

In his testimony to the PSP, he also said that the man who allegedly taught him how to enter Macau illegally also provided him with the contact number of a Vietnamese woman in Macau from whom he rented a bed-space where he has been staying since then.

He said the bed-space costs a rental fee of 500 patacas per month.

The man was presented to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) on the same day he was apprehended for crimes related to the illegal reentry in Macau.

The PSP is still looking for the alleged man and the Vietnamese woman who helped the man to enter illegally and stay in Macau, as they are potentially being charged with hosting an illegal immigrant and giving support to illegal immigration.