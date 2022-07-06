PSP intercept almost 400 people in anti-crime operation

The Public Security Police (PSP) Force has carried out its “Thunder 2022” operation from June 26 to July 4 in a bid to prevent all kinds of criminal activity. A total of 399 people (260 men and 139 women) and 121 vehicles were intercepted and checked as part of the operation. Three people failed to provide their vehicle documentation and one man was found to be driving without a license. Police have notified the relevant departments for follow up.

MSC launches online education program for students

The online education platform of the Macao Science Center (MSC) will promote online education programs from the middle of June to the middle of July. Oscar Leong, the controller of the MSC’s Education and Exhibits Department, said that the platform will provide various types of education programs to students and teachers, enabling students to participate in live streaming, react with the staff of the MSC and hand-make scientific tools. Leong adding that it plans to operate the program until July 17 and prepare future programs depending on the development of the pandemic.