PSP officer convicted of disobedience, sentenced to jail on probation

An officer of the Public Security Police Force (PSP) has recently been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment with probation for the crime of disobedience.

The incident was first brought to public notice by Secretary for Security Wong Sio Chak, in his ‘Criminal Alarm’ blog. According to the security official, on the night of Mar. 19, the officer was found driving in the wrong direction at the intersection between Rua de Coimbra and Rua de Évora in Taipa.

Patrolling police officers caught him red-handed and requested that he conduct a breathalyzer test, which he refused to do. Wong pointed out that his actions had already constituted the crime of disobedience, regardless of whether he had consumed alcohol before being apprehended.

The PSP officer was off duty at the time of the incident.

At the recent press press conference, a PSP spokesperson added that the convicted officer was driving without his headlights on. Upon being requested to take the test, the officer revealed his occupation and admitted to drinking earlier that night at a wedding banquet.

As the scene developed, the on-duty PSP officers had no choice but to refer him to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP). The Criminal Court afterwards sentenced him to four months in jail with two years of probation. He will also be banned from driving for five months.

The spokesperson further disclosed that the officer first joined the PSP in 2008. An internal disciplinary investigation has already been opened. The PSP also reiterated its stand against any violations involving police officers. AL