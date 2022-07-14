PSP: Prosecutions target people, not dogs

Lei Tak Fai, representative from the Public Security Police Force (PSP), told yesterday’s regular press briefing that “the subject of any prosecution is always a human, not animals.”

At the briefing, the panel of officials was questioned on the details of a recent prosecution. A statement from the Macao Customs disclosed that a woman was arrested early morning yesterday for taking a walk along the street in Ilha Verde.

Some sources on social media claimed that the woman was actually walking her dog during the incident.

When asked to verify the online information, Lei did not confirm or deny the claim. Rather, he said, “A person is the subject of a criminal prosecution, which occurred because a human being violated the Executive Order and the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Law.”

“I hope we are on the same line [here],” he added.

Moreover, the officials were also asked why some people had not been given a warning before charges were made. Police officers have told a press briefing that police agencies would strive to persuade alleged violators to change their behavior in a way that the police consider not to be violating laws and regulations.

Explaining the matter further, Lei said that the manner of handling each case would depend on different scenarios and the decision of the officers concerned at the time.

“For example, if a person’s mask went sideways or tilted, we may issue a warning,” Lei exemplified. “But if a person doesn’t even have a mask with them, obviously this is a different scenario.”

He said the type of measures applied would heavily depend on the particular situation and scenario.

Several non-government organizations opposed the measure published by the Macau government on July 11 prohibiting people from taking out their pets unless it is necessary.

Most pet owners have slammed the government on social media platforms after the government announced that taking pets out for a walk is “not essential.”

A statement published by Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group stated that many opinions have been received from animal volunteer groups and pet owners who have said that their dogs have been experiencing both physical and mental health problems such as anxiety and food refusal throughout the measure, and that the measure is in violation of the Animal Protection Law.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has stated that it will offer “dog care” services for all pet owners who are facing challenges as a result of the restrictions imposed by the confinement state currently in force until at least July 18.