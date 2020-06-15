PSP responds to the ban of recycling activity

Public Security Police Force (PSP) offered a “cryptic” explanation for its recent ban on recycling activities. Lei Tak Fai, spokesperson for the PSP during Friday’s press conference, responded to the most recently banned gathering, which consisted of a recycling activity.

Talking on behalf of the PSP, Lei said that “due to the coronavirus prevention [policies], we don’t think the gathering would be suitable, so we disallowed it.”

Lei claimed that some government departments, such as the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Transport Bureau, normally notify the PSP when there is a group activity to be organized, and that these departments would request PSP’s assistance to maintain order at the gathering.

Once again, PSP claimed that the refusal was lawful and it has been practiced in the past.

Macau for Waste Reduction is a local group that, for over one year, has regularly organized special activities to collect waste for recycling. The group had planned another recycling activity for June 13.

However, this year, the PSP unexpectedly banned the activity in a letter issued to the organization, on the grounds that it is a threat to public hygiene and public security, and that it violates the city’s infectious disease prevention law.

Unlike the most recent bans of two political assemblies, relating to the June 4 vigil and the acceptance of an assembly in support of Hong Kong’ national security law, this recycling event is unrelated to politics. JZ