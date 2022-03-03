PSP sergeant suspected of abuse of power and passive bribery

A deputy sergeant of the Traffic Department of the Public Security Police Force was found to have allegedly received a bribe for leaking information about the police to a gaming room owner, the anti-corruption bureau discovered.

According to the Commission Against Corruption (CCAC), an investigation discovered that the deputy sergeant had close personal relationships to some individuals associated with VIP gaming rooms, and also visited VIP gaming rooms several times, in violation of law.

During these visits, he allegedly leaked information about the police to the owner and received money and free hotel accommodation in luxury suites, amongst other things, in return.

During the CCAC’s investigative action against the involved deputy sergeant and people associated with the gaming rooms, a large quantity of cash as well as some communication equipment and documents were seized at the home of the deputy sergeant.

In addition, mobile phones, documents and computers related to the case were seized at the targeted premises. The deputy sergeant is suspected of committing abuse of power and passive bribery to perform illicit acts listed in the Penal Code. The VIP gaming room owner is suspected of committing active bribery.

The case has been transferred to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP) for follow-up. Following the suggestion of the MP, the judge of the Court of Criminal Instruction approved the use of coercive measures against the aforementioned persons, including provision of guarantee and periodic presentation.