Public consultation on national security to last 45 days, bill ready by November

Launched yesterday and with a duration of 45 days from August 22 to October 5, the Public Consultation of the national security law aims to collect opinions from different sectors and the public in general, to gather the consensus of the society, the Secretary for Security, Wong Sio Chak, said in his presentation speech.

The law, which he indicated will become the “most important law of Macau,” aims to put an end to the “many threats and new challenges presented” to ensure the stability of the region.

As the Secretary also mentioned, the goal is to promote a thorough review to “Solve all problems of the current detached laws.”

Wong also said in reply to media questioning, that after the public consultation closes on October 5, he expects to have the final report and amendments ready in less than one month, so the final version of the proposal can be sent to the Legislative Assembly “tentatively by November this year.”

The bill proposes that the law enters into force on the day following its publication, which could potentially happen early next year.

Mentioning explicitly the visit of the speaker of the United States House of Representatives to Taiwan, an advisor to the Office of Wong, Chang Cheong highlighted that the law aims to tackle threats of “this kind” that can “intensify in the future due to the international environment.”

The law aims to put Macau on the same level in matters concerning the defense of the State as the Mainland and Hong Kong, Chang also said.

Opinions can be sent by postal mail to the Judiciary Police (PJ) or submitted online on the web pages of the PJ or the Office of the Secretary for Security.

The Public Consultation on the law also includes five sectorial sessions and three open sessions to take place this month and in September.

During a press conference held yesterday at his Office, the Secretary was questioned on the potential relation between this new law and both the disqualification of some candidates from last year’s Legislative Assembly elections and the new Gaming law.

He replied that there is no relation with either, as the first is a matter related to “eligibility” of candidates and, as for the second, the new law already includes provisions regarding compliance with national security regulations.