Public hospital attempting to resume certain services

Medical director of the public hospital, Dr Lei Wai Seng, has said that the medical facility was gradually resuming certain services, such as medical tests and diagnostic imaging. The key is to avoid crowd formation.

He admitted that the public hospital has tight space constraints, and that the slow resumption of certain services is intended to avoid creating risks or potential chains of infections.

Certain service users will be contacted by text messages or phone calls, Lei added. Some patients may even be able to restock their prescribed medications at community pharmacies with their IDs and the text messages sent from the public hospital.

On infant and child regular vaccinations, the SSM’s health centers had already contacted those needing the services recently. Parents are encouraged to wait patiently. AL