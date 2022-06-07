Public opinion key to determine feasibility of proposed cable car: Ho

The transport and public work sector of the government has proposed the construction of a sightseeing cable car system to connect New Urban Zone A with the Macao Science Center.

The proposal has caused some public confusion, with questions being raised as to the practicality, safety and the need for the project.

Located on a subtropical coastal area, Macau is often faced with strong winds. The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) has warned of more frequent extreme weather conditions under the impact of global warming and climate change.

A similar system in Hong Kong, the Ngong Ping 360 cable car, is regularly suspended from service due to bad weather.

When asked to comment on the project, the head of the local government pledged that if public opinion finds the project worthwhile, it will go ahead. If not, the proposal will be dropped.

In general, opinions need to be given through official public consultation channels for them to be considered, the head of the government added.

Normally, in public consultation for major policies, the government generally considers opinions delivered through various channels, such as social media platforms, newspaper reports and radio shows. AL