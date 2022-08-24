Public transportation suspended, gaming ops open carparks for free

Due to hoisting of Tropical cyclone signal No. 8, the last bus for each bus route will depart at 10:10 p.m., while the night bus route will be suspended.

Shuttles and special taxis will be suspended from 10:30 pm. The Transport Bureau urges the public to avoid going out and to stay in a safe place. Drivers should try their best not to park their vehicles in low-lying areas, and drive to a safe place to park, but should be careful not to obstruct traffic on main roads or emergency vehicles.

In addition, the West Parking Lot of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Border Inspection Building will be open for free parking for light vehicles from 9:00 p.m. tonight until the typhoon has passed.

Drivers can also temporarily use about 12 kilometers of night parking spaces and loading bays in Macau, which are equivalent to parking spaces for 2,400 private cars or 18,700 motorcycles. However, drivers must take into account that for their own safety, and without affecting the passage of emergency vehicles, they should leave their location as soon as possible after the No. 8 typhoon signal is lowered, so as not to affect the normal operation of traffic.

After coordinating with the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the Transport Bureau and the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau have opened about 3,300 parking spaces for citizens to park free of charge. The list of open parking lots includes: Upper Lisboa, Grand Lisboa, Ponte 16, Venetian, Londoner, Paris People, Interstellar, Broadway, Galaxy Phase II, Wynn Macau, Wynn Palace, City of Dreams, Studio City, MGM Macau, MGM Cotai.

Meanwhile, the Macau International Airport has completed the inspection of the windproof conditions of various regional facilities to ensure safety. The local airport currently has six flight cancellations and four flight changes.

Also, as of 9 p.m., a total of 39 people are in the Social Welfare Bureau’s 16 shelters.