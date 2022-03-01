Pui Ching expected to run international school in Coloane

Local Pui Ching Middle School will operate its international or English section in the plot of land beside Block 10 of the One Oasis residential estate, the Times has learned.

The land plot is officially registered as Lot 12a is shaped like a sickle. It is adjacent to the western tip of the One Oasis residential development.

Originally leased for industrial purposes, the land plot has had its lease and use modified several times since 1993. According to the latest urban planning details, which are now available, the 14,462 sqm of land has been designated for use as a social facility.

According to other sources, the school emblem has been installed on one of the buildings on the land plot. A construction plan posted on the external partition of the construction site has indications relating to sports grounds and buildings.

However, a recruitment notice has been posted on the secondary school’s website claiming that extra staff are needed for the coming academic year. The school claims to be in search of a relatively large amount of high caliber teaching staff to “further improve teaching [capabilities].” Considering its size of teaching staff currently working at the campus on Avenida de Horte e Costa, the recruitment seems excessive, unless it is for a new campus.

Teachers for primary and secondary levels are being recruited. The requirements are specific, including knowledge of the Python programming language for primary school mathematics and general studies teachers.

Requirements for the ability to teach in English are also listed as mandatory in the recruitment for secondary school mathematics, commerce and data science, as well as design and science teachers.

Conversational and written English capabilities are also required for consultative staff.

Several alumni of the Pui Ching Middle School said they had no idea about the supposed plan of their alma mater, when they were asked by the Times.

The Christian school has a large population of influential alumni, such as former Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam, Joseph Lee Kok-long, former member of the Hong Kong SAR Legislative Council, Lam Sio Meng, national first-class actor and Kou Kam Fai, incumbent lawmaker of the Macau SAR Legislative Assembly. Kou is also the current principal of the school.