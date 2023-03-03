Pui Ching’s Coloane international school operation confirmed

The operator rights of Pui Ching Middle School in an international school in Coloane was confirmed by the head of the education bureau yesterday.

On the sidelines of an education event, Kong Chi Meng, director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), revealed that Pui Ching Middle School had been commissioned to operate one of the two international schools near the One Oasis residential estate in Coloane.

A formal announcement will be made in the Official Gazette next week, the education official added. The new school will start recruiting students for the 2024/2025 academic year.

As per an earlier announcement, the other international school will be operated by the Macau Sino-Luso International School (Association).

Exactly one year ago, the Times revealed that Pui Ching was part of the race to obtain the operation rights of an international school in the aforementioned location.

Commenting on the announcement, Pui Ching alumnus and incumbent school principal Kou Kam Fai said that he felt glad and that it had been a long journey applying for the operation rights of the future school.

He revealed that the education bureau was aware of the lack of schools in Coloane and decided schools with internationalized curricula would be needed there.

Further, the principal disclosed that the Coloane campus will offer an integrated curriculum, blending elements of the British General Certificate of Education (GCE) and the American SAT systems, among other curricula.

The curricula offered will depend on the needs of students, and will include consideration of where they will pursue their higher education and which disciplines they will study, Kou further explained.

When questioned about his confidence in recruiting sufficient teaching staff by the opening of the international school, Kou stated that he felt positively about staff recruitment given there is more than a year to go. Meanwhile, certain teaching staff at the current campus on Avenida de Horta e Costa are qualified and willing to transfer to the Coloane campus.

“We will strive to retain the Pui Ching characteristics,” the principal said.

Having a Christian background, the school has a large population of influential alumni, such as former Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Alexis Tam, Joseph Lee Kok-long, former member of the Hong Kong SAR Legislative Council and Lam Sio Meng, national first-class actor.